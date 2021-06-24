US, Pakistan launch project for women’s economic empowerment

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched on Thursday the Women’s Economic Empowerment Activity (WEEA), according to a statement issued by the US Embassy.

According to the statement, the five-year initiative, supports the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to promote women’s social and economic empowerment through safe and dignified access to income opportunities, information, resources and services.

The WEEA programme offers solutions for women, communities and governments to address structural and socio-economic barriers which prevent women from fully participating in their communities.

It also aims to reduce economic gaps and make progress towards gender equality, at both the community and institutional levels, the communique further added.

In accordance with Pakistan’s national strategy, WEEA demonstrates the United States’ commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment by helping women and girls attain their full potential in every aspect of society, the press release further stated.

“USAID proudly partners with the Government of Pakistan to promote peaceful communities, increase economic growth, and strengthen global health security capacities,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen.

Read On the road to women empowerment

“The Women’s Economic Empowerment Activity is yet another manifestation of our commitment to enabling women-led business that will play an important role in Pakistan’s economic growth,” she added.

“A nation is considered on the path to prosperity if all its citizens are empowered,” said Akbar Ayab Khan, Minister for Local Government, Election and Rural Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Women’s empowerment has been one of my government’s top priorities and an essential part of our governance. Our vision is to elevate women’s labour force participation by 45 per cent by 2025. We thank USAID for partnering with us and taking our work forward.”