Sonu Sood starts a small business on a bicycle

Indian actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share the news about his small business.

The Happy New Year actor shared a video clip captioned with, “Free delivery. 1 bread free with 10 eggs.”

The actor revealed in the video that he has started a business where he will deliver eggs, bread, rusk, and other eatables to his customer’s doorsteps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu wanted to encourage people to buy from new businesses in this time of need. Many fans showed their appreciation in the comments.

Due to his announcement many fans collected outside his home in Mumbai in a matter of hours.