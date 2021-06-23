Kriti to step into Uma Thurman’s role in Hindi remake of ‘Kill Bill’?

For the past few days, rumours have been rife that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been roped in for the Hindi remake of a Hollywood blockbuster ‘Kill Bill,’ which was directed by Quentin Tarantino.

If rumours are to be believed Kriti will be portraying the role which was originally played by Uma Thurman in the classic actioner.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as suggesting that producer Nikhil Dwivedi has bagged the rights of the film for a Hindi remake, and Anurag Kashyap will be directing it. The source further added that it’s going to be a strong revenge drama with emotions and action mixed well, much like the original.

Apart from Kriti, the makers will also rope in two more female actors for the film. However, neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed the development as yet.

On the work front, Kriti has many big-budget films in her kitty, including- ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and her solo lead film ‘Mimi’ among others. She will also be seen in films like ‘Ganapath’, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to name a few.