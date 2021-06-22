Modi’s ‘olive branch’

It seems that Narendra Modi wants everyone and their cat to consider him a reasonable man. And, on paper, it certainly looks as if things could be progressing in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK). For Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold talks this week with 14 local political parties. All at his own behest.

This ‘olive branch’ signals the Centre’s first tentative engagement with the territory since Modi unilaterally revoked its special status almost two years ago.Though there appears contention that only mainstream parties have been offered a seat at the table.

So, what has prompted this seeming change of heart?

At home, the general consensus suggests that the premier is eyeing local assembly elections sooner rather than later. Yet Modi himself scuppered the political process back in June 2018 when the BJP pulled out of the Jammu and Kashmir government, citing concerns about national integrity, rising violence and violation of fundamental rights. This led to a brief spell of governor’s rule until the assembly was dissolved. Since then, president’s rule has been in place. Yet the Modi government has tried to put a positive spin on things: claiming de-escalation of violence. No matter that the Kashmiris have been under virtual military lockdown while being shut off from the rest of the world for the last two years.

Thus it appears that Modi is keen to reinvent his image as the paternalistic benefactor of the Kashmiris. This is no mean feat given that thousands of Kashmiris have been killed since the resistance movement to Indian rule began in 1989. Therefore the only question remains as to whether anyone is buying it. As for the Kashmiri leadership, there have been murmurings about the need for a clear cut agenda. Such as the restoration of special status. Though Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of State for Culture and Tourism, in an interview this week, termed the nullification of Article 370 as paving the way for all of Kashmir to merge with India; including territory on this side of the Line of Control.

Of course, it suits the Biden White House to have every man, woman and right-minded cat believe that the president strong-armed Modi. But, often, what is pledged during election campaigns stays there. Meaning that the ongoing Kashmiri suffering is unlikely to impact the US-Indian strategic partnership. Not while China continues to rise rapidly.

At least Imran Khan has a strategic vision for Kashmir. True, he has appealed for American diplomatic assistance in this regard. Yet before all the naysayers fly over the cuckoo’s nest — the PM has also put something concrete on the table. Namely, that resolution of this conflict could effectively result in the de-nuclearisation of the Subcontinent. By putting the ball firmly in both New Delhi and Washington’s courts, Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to matching every Indian step with two Pakistani ones. It now remains up to Modi to show the whole world whether he is a man of peace. Or not. *