Bilawal urges SC to review decision on residents along Gujjar Nullah

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to the media on Monday, said that people located at Gujjar Nullah are not living happily.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan called for the continuation of the operation of the Gujjar Nullah, to retrieve the land from illegal occupants, while rejecting the appeal of the residents.

According to sources, due to this decision 50,000 people are to be left homeless, out of which 21,000 are children.

Bilawal said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is an institution of justice, and the decision should be reviewed.

The Chairman, along with his aunt Faryal Talpur and the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, celebrated the birthday of Shadeed Benazir Bhutto by cutting the cake.

Bilawal said that due to some people chanting slogans outside the Supreme Court, Bani Gala has been regularized at a lower price.

Even if they ban us, we refuse to give any land to the rich. Puppets can come and criticize us but if someone tries to conspire against peace, we will thwart it, he said.

He further said that the PPP has given the right to peaceful protest, even their toughest opponents. But it should be noted that no one has the right to harm their hard work and character. The right to peaceful protest is allowed but violence will not be tolerated.

Bilawal said that no one is allowed to carry out the politics of the leader of Muttahida. We will not allow brothers to fight one another, and those who have been lured, will be brought back to the right path.

The PPP chairman said that he will not allow any conspiracies to spread unrest in the province.