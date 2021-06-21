Case of rumpus in Balochistan Assembly filed

A case has been filed against rumpus in Balochistan Assembly Sunday. According to details, opposition leader Malik Sikandar and 248 others have been nominated in the case under the provision of attempt to murder. The FIR was registered on the behalf of SHO.

Earlier, Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had strongly condemned baton charges at opposition members of Balochistan Assembly.

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said that torture and stopping opposition members from attending session of the provincial assembly is height of fascism.

He further said that such tactics are undemocratic, unparliamentary and unpolitical. Incumbent government treats democratic protests and differences of opinion as personal animosity, he added.