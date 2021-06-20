Karachi down Quetta by 14 runs to edge out Lahore from play-offs

LAHORE: Defending champions Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs to edge out Lahore Qalandars on net run-rate from the qualifiers of the Pakistan Super League VI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night. Karachi completed the win they needed to make it to the qualifiers while Lahore failed to qualify for the play-offs for the fifth time in six attempts and will now take a return flight along with Quetta. Chasing a formidable victory target of 177, Quetta, who made five changes to their side for their final outing in what was a forgettable series for them, finished at 162 for the loss of six scalps in 20 overs. Quetta were never in the hunt after none of their batsmen were able to convert good starts into big scores except Sarfaraz Ahmed, who top-scored with from 51 not out from 33 balls with eight fours. Jake Weatherald (25), Hassan Khan (24) and Saim Ayub (19) were the other notable run-getters, while Karachi fast bowlers Mohammad Ilyas (three for 39) and Arshad Iqbal (two for 39) shared wickets.

Earlier, Danish Aziz hammered a hurricane 13-ball 45 and a record 33 runs off a seven-ball 19th over from Jack Wildermuth lifted Karachi to 176 for the loss of seven wickets after they were reeling at 136-5 in 18 overs. Danish slapped two fours and five sixes that propelled Karachi to a position of strength in 20 overs. Danish added 53 runs for the sixth wicket in 18 balls with Chadwick Walton, who returned unbeaten on a 27-ball 34 with two fours and two sixes. Sharjeel Khan piloted Karahi’s positive start by scoring a 34-ball 45 with three fours and four sixes, while Babar Azam contributed a 25-ball 23. Quetta left-arm spinner Arish Ali returned highly impressive figures of 4-0-28-4.

Brief scores

29th match — Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs

Karachi Kings 176-7, 20 overs (Danish Aziz 45, Sharjeel Khan 45, Chadwick Walton 34 not out, Babar Azam 23; Arish Ali 4-28 VS Quetta Gladiators 162-6, 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 51 not out, Jake Weatherald 25, Hassan Khan 24, Saim Ayub 19; Mohammad Ilyas 3-39, Arshad Iqbal 2-39)

Player of the match – Danish Aziz (Karachi Kings).