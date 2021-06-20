SOC Films releases World Press Freedom Day webinar

In commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day in May 2021, SOC Films hosted its first ever ‘Webinar’ focusing on the important issues that affect journalists reporting on issues confronting Pakistanis including minorities.

The Webinar, moderated by journalist Munizae Jahangir, featured speakers from diverse backgrounds including the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, who also gave the opening remarks; lawyer, activist and founder of Digital Rights Foundation Nighat Dad; journalist and Director of the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration Kamal Siddiqui; activist, columnist; Director at Bolo Bhi, an advocacy, policy and research organisation focused on digital rights and internet policy Usama Khilji and two-time Academy Award winning film-maker, journalist and a Knight International Journalist Award recipient Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

During the Webinar, SOC Films also screened documentaries which were part of the “White in The Flag” platform, in an attempt to create a discourse about the experience of being a minority in Pakistan, from forced conversions, abductions, terrorism at their places of worship to target killings and how the local media has a responsibility in safeguarding, protecting and promoting their rights, especially on issues which directly affect their lives and communities.