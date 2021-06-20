Man commits ‘suicide’ in Parliament Lodges over family dispute

Police on Saturday said that a body hanging from a ceiling has been recovered from the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad as the authorities investigate the matter. The Islamabad police identified the victim as the driver of the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi. “The body was found hanging,” they said while terming it as an apparent suicide incident. A suicide note was also recovered from near the body in which the victim cited family issues that led him to commit the act. The body has been shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital from Parliament Lodges for medico-legal formalities in order to ascertain the cause of death.

In a similar incident, a body of a female Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker was found from a room of the Federal Lodges in Lahore in November 2016.

The body of the 35-year old PML-N female worker named Samiya was found from a room in the Federal Lodges. The room belonged to the Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Ashraf.