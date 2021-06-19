Rana Sanaullah’s narcotics case adjourned till July 31

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till July 31.

Duty Judge Khalid Bashir conducted the brief proceedings of the case due to the transfer of the judge concerned.

Rana Sanaullah also appeared during the proceedings and got his attendance marked.

On July 1, 2019, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against him under 9-C, 15, and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. The ANF has claimed to recover 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.