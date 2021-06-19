Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ give military bases to US for operations in Afghanistan, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has declined the request of the United States to provide it with military bases for future operations in Afghanistan.

The statement from the premier came during an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, which will be aired Monday 3:00am PST.

The PM reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the use of military bases and categorically stated that Islamabad will not allow it. The US is in talks with Pakistan and other regional countries for cooperation in future operations in the war-torn country to keep a check on militancy.

The prime minister was again asked by the US media for his comments on giving access to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to military bases.

“Will you allow the American government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban?” Swan asked the premier.

“Absolutely not,” PM Imran Khan responded.

Pakistan will “absolutely not” allow the CIA to use bases on its soil for cross-border counterterrorism missions after U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan tells ⁦@jonathanvswan⁩ in a must-see interview airing Sunday. https://t.co/fdXQybfAIb — Zach Basu (@zacharybasu) June 18, 2021

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that some ‘elements’ do not want peace in the region although Pakistan wants a stable Afghanistan.

The FM had categorically stated that Pakistan has refused to give military bases to the US and added that he had told all the political parties in a briefing that they have no such intention.

“Search for bases could be their wish. There’s no question of giving them bases, we have to see our interest.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said that they had constructive discussions through military, intelligence, and diplomatic channels with Pakistan about the future of America’s capabilities to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a base from which al Qaeda or ISIS or any other terrorist group can attack the United States.