‘Sadiq and Amin’ and a humiliated Parliament

According to Articles 62 and 63 of the (1973) Constitution, a person may be qualified or elected as a Member of Parliament provided he has adequate knowledge of Islam and is essentially ‘Sadiq and Amin’ (Honest and Righteous). In literal terms, Sadiq is a qualitative metaphor used for one who has never spoken a lie. Amin refers to one who has never breached anyone’s trust.

By contrast,what happened on the floor of the National Assembly on June 15 remains a matter of shame for the entire political elite of our country. It is not the first time that our national pride has been dealt a severe blow and the basis of our Constitution and religion undermined in this way.

An MNA is elected to lead his or her constituents and not to hurl insults; and that, too, in a place that is a source of legislation. For when rule of law is absent from Parliament — the highest law-making body of the country — then how can we expect it to take root anywhere else?

When we examine closely our Islamic laws, we find that they prohibit ridiculing others. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “A believer is never a person who scoffs at others, calls them names, or utters vulgar and obscene phrases.” Abu Ad-Dardaa also narrated that the Prophet (SAW), said: “People who curse others will never be witnesses or intercessors on the Day of Judgment”. He (PBUH) also said: “Do not curse each other and do not summon the wrath of Allah or His Hell on each other”. All the Hadiths indicate that verbally abusing people, belittling them, and cursing them are prohibited acts in Islam. A true Muslim or a believer is a decent person who uses polite phrases when he talks. According to Islam, being patient and forgiving people is far better in the eyes of Allah, as Allah says: “But indeed if any show patience and forgive, that would truly be an exercise of courageous will and resolution in the conduct of affairs.” (Al-Shooraa: 43)

Unfortunately, in the world around us, on the streets, at official organisations, or popular gatherings, we often hear people ridiculing and reviling others. These parliamentarians — in fact, our policymakers, ministers, state ministers, ministerial committee heads, and heads of parliamentary committees and MNAs — openly hurled insults at each other while the custodian of the House remained helpless before MNAs from his own party. I would like to question under which moral authority will they chair meetings as per their respective positions? This unruly lot is not only from the government side but also from the opposition benches of provincial assemblies, the NA, and Senate. Such ‘instalments’ have now become so routine that TV channels broadcast them as reality show entertainment. The recent episode on Express TV remain freshly imprinted while this new and savage stand-up comedy show has diminished respect for parliamentarians in the eyes of the common man.

The public elects these people as their representatives to resolve their issues, not to add to their range of profanities. I hope the speaker will receive a copy of the unbecoming transcript of remarks shouted by both the government and opposition and will consider hanging it in the galleries or else on the wall of the NA as reminder to future generations about the real Sadiqs and Amins of our nation. Pardon me for asking the whole of Parliament if they really think that the ECP (Election Commission Pakistan) and the Supreme Court will remain silent on this issue?

The SC may wish to consider reinterpreting the existing constitutional clauses of Sadiq and Amin. For it seems as if public representatives have forgotten about the provisions for disqualification. Parliament has been held hostage by its own members under successive governments. A few verses for Pakistan’s political Sadiq and Amin to ponder:

“I am a public representative and declared Sadiq & Amin

I can abuse anyone since I am Sadiq & Amin

I can hurl insults across the floor being Sadiq &Amin

I have license to ridicule and scoff as Sadiq & Amin

I dance to the tune of rudeness as Sadiq & Amin

I am openly corrupt as Sadiq & Amin

I spill my branded curses as Sadiq & Amin

My leaders like my savagery as Sadiq & Amin

I am an electable Sadiq & Amin,

Not some poor villager Sadiq & Amin”

My few poetic lines can well explain the mindset of some of the non-Sadiq and non-Amin members of Parliament. Thus, the country, myself included, has the right to ask why our lawmakers saw fit to throw budget pamphlets at each other. Thereby degrading both Parliament and the Constitution.

No Pakistani by the name of Sadiq or Amin from a village or even the middle-class will ever make it all the way to Parliament while these electable and duly rubber-stamped Sadiq and Amin types hold forth.

We desperately need educated, honest and righteous and decent individuals across the class divide to take up the mantle of Mr Sadiq and Mr Amin. Naturally, the proceedings of the House cannot be challenged but the Constitution and the Chair have the right to defend.

Let us see how the custodian of the House, political parties, and ECP view this highly damaging conduct by public representatives on the floor of Parliament. Let there be a commission to investigate all unethical codes of conduct with a view to recommending disciplinary action; involving disqualification on the grounds of not being Sadiq and Amin. For this license to abuse — just to make respective leaderships happy — must come to an end.

I have long cautioned that Parliament is being degraded before the eyes of the public since some representatives do not represent the people but land before the House due to some ‘extra’ qualifications. Moreover, Pakistan’s democracy is weakened when political parties hardly select candidates on merit. If this is to change, we must introduce new legislation to govern political parties; including open elections for every in-house portfolio. This is a must to effect accountability within the party structure itself. Let there be real democracy under real leadership.

I could write an entire book on leg-pulling and how capable candidates are blocked, all with proof. If you want a Parliament that pays heed to decorum then the political parties must free themselves from the grip of the electables; especially as the latter are seasonal birds who are always ready to fly to the land of opportunity. This is why one can always see electables sitting in the cabinet holding important portfolios while their spouses oftentimes act as benefactors.

We need a Parliament that is home to good manners and propriety. Not one where ministers and lawmakers feel free to dance on desks right next to the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition. We all must share collective responsibility for this sorry state of affairs.

