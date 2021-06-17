Nawazuddin Siddiqui will not be going to work anytime soon

Nawazuddin Siddique said that he has no intention to return for work anytime soon.

According to reports the actor said that despite the lockdown in Mumbai being at ease currently, he has no intention to resume shooting. He is currently at his hometown in Budhana in Uttarakhand.

The actor says he’s at peace and even though they are allowed to shoot from 9am to 4pm, the timing isn’t right to start shooting.

“I know the lockdown is being eased in Mumbai and that shooting is being resumed. We are allowed to shoot from 9 am to 4 pm. That’s good news. But I am not sure whether it is the right time yet to get back to shooting.”

“Here at home I am able to do the things that I can never do in Mumbai, like farming my own land, and growing vegetables. I’ve worked enough in the past few years. I can take it easy for as long as I want. I know there is a truckload of work waiting for me. But until I feel safe I can’t return to shooting. My heart is not,”

Some of the actor’s pending assignments include Shama’s directorial ‘Bole Chudiya’.

He further said that from 2020 to April 2021 “I completed two films, Sangeen and Jogira Sa Ra Ra. I also finished a major portion of my brother Shamas’ film Bole Chudiyan, shot a music video and sang and shot for a song in Bole Chudiyan. I also shot seven ads. This is enough work for the year. Even if I don’t get to work for the rest of the year I am okay with it.”