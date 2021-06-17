PM sees electronic voting the only way to fight rigging

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of electoral reforms and electronic voting system for overseas Pakistanis at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the prime minister said overseas Pakistanis were an asset of the country and must be involved in the election process.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت ملک میں انتخابی عمل میں الیکٹرانک ووٹنگ مشین کے استعمال پر بریفنگ- pic.twitter.com/0ImixYuttv — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 17, 2021

He said the only option to ensure transparency in the election process was the use of EVMs.

انتخابی عمل میں دھاندلی روکنے اور شفافیت کو یقینی بنانے کے لئے الیکٹرانک ووٹنگ مشین کا استعمال واحد آپشن ہے: وزیرِ اعظم اوورسیز پاکستانیز ملک کا اثاثہ ہیں ان کو انتخابی عمل میں لازماً شریک بنائیں گے: وزیرِ اعظم — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 17, 2021

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far in the use of electronic voting machine and legislation in electoral reforms.

The prime minister reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process, after meeting all constitutional requirements.

He said the government was committed to ensuring transparency in the electoral process of the country and it would happen soon.

انتخابی اصلاحات، الیکٹرانک ووٹنگ اور اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو حق رائے دہی کا عمل جلد مکمل کیا جائے: وزیرِ اعظم — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 17, 2021