Performance gauge — Karachi unhappy by PTI parliamentarians

The citizens of Karachi are unimpressed and regretting their decision to rally behind PTI in 2018 elections- on the promise of change, since it powered up the party to dominance by giving it 13 out of 21 National Assembly seats from the country’s economic hub.

It has been observed that despite spending more than two and a half years (nearly three years), nothing could be done for the betterment of Karachi. Citizens of Karachi continue to suffer due power outages, water crisis and crumbling infrastructure, so much so that even the urban jobs have been hitting a downfall, while no development work has been completed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

When this scribe conducted a survey, citizens of Karachi were found to be outraged at the PTI lawmakers’ performance. They were off the view that in the general election 2018, Karachi had relied on the newly emerging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and voted for it, on PM Imran Khan’s promise that “He will not leave the people of Karachi alone”, but regretfully noted that the Imran khan not only defaulted on his promises but what’s worse, is that even the parliamentarians elected by the city, cannot be seen in their constituencies.

But speaking to the Daily Times, PTI’s Karachi President and legislature in Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman informed that each MNA has been granted Rs. 350 Million in Karachi for this fiscal year, assuring that people will soon witness the development work in the streets of Karachi, adding that all of the city’s PTI lawmakers are busy in the accomplishment of the federal government-funded development schemes in their respective constituencies, as the funds would lapse on 30th June 2021.

PTI legislator said that these funds are being utilized for upliftment work, including improving the sewerage system, supply of potable water and repairing road infrastructure, even though it is the responsibility of the Sindh provisional government- but they have no interest in developing the mega city.

To a question Zaman replied, ‘the MNAs and MPAs do not get cash in hand for uplift schemes.’ noting that ‘we can provide all documents of any development projects so that questions could be asked from the contractors and details of work can be inquired, adding that development initiatives, which are planned in consultation with MNAs and the public, are being carried out by the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

When asked about the local bodies’ election, Khurram Sher Zaman said that conducting local bodies’ elections is the provincial government’s responsibility, and vowed that his party will keep raising voice to hold LB election as soon as possible.

However, it was learnt that substandard material is being used in the development work, in NA-245, while Jahangeer Road No 2, which was repaired just one and a half month ago is already cracking. In other areas, manhole covers are missing and in some areas, post development work,roads were not repaired and left in tatters.

While in NA-241, Qayuamabad which has four sectors with 95 streets only 5 streets have been constructed with blocks. According to the residents of Qayyumabad, the garbage and sewerage system in Qayyumabad is in very bad condition. The residents also complained that the tanker mafia is occupying the roads, while the graveyard is being occupied by the Defense Housing Authority, regretting that the area MNA and MPA could do nothing against mafias.

In NA-244 which is the constituency of Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, people complained that work on the sewerage line began nearly two months ago, but nothing could be done so far, adding that even the footpaths and roads are occupied with construction materials which is causing a hassle for commuters.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA from NA-246 Abdul Shakoor Shad has also expressed reservations and displeasure on his own government and boycotted the budget session in protest. He told that he had requested a special package for Lyari but nothing was given. “No worker has been offered a single job for three years, how long will workers support us without jobs?” saying that “If raising a voice for the people and their work is called blackmailing, so I will keep doing it”. He said that he remained silent for three years but now he will fight for Lyari’s rights, come what may. “The federal government has no interest in issues related to Sindh and Karachi”, he disclosed

Former KPC secretary, and an investigative journalist Aamir Latif replied to a question that PTI’s Karachi performance has been below average, and their participation in parliamentary affairs also remains mediocre. To another question, he said that in the forthcoming election, it’s going to be an uphill task for PTI to retain its position in Karachi which will be a big achievement; as PTI parliamentarians could not fulfill any of its promises, and strangely they do not have strong connection with their voters in their respective constituencies.

Mansoor Mani, a senior journalist, said that the city, which generates “69% of the country’s revenue,” has been left helpless, adding that in order to improve the infrastructure and civic facilities, the Provincial Finance Commission should be abolished and the District Finance Commission should be set up. “If people pay taxes, in return they have the right that development work be done in their areas”. Mani said, in the 2018 election, Karachiites had no other choice except PTI, if they fail too like the previous governments, people would not give them another chance so it is a time to perform beyond the limits.

Moeen-ud-din, a social entrepreneur of Karachi said the equation between the PPP and PTI is unfortunate, with the former being in the provincial government and the latter in the federal government, each trying to undermine the other. But he noted that, irregardless! PTI’s parliamentarians’ performance is pathetic.

PTI legislators and some leaders also expressed annoyance over delays in the implementation of the Rs1.1tr Karachi Transformation Plan. They said that this program is to address basic civic issues in the metropolis, noting that if it is implemented, the scenario in the city could be completely different.

Political pundits are of the view that PTI needs to focus on solving infrastructure problems of Karachi, and must deploy special powers of the PM and the provincial governor, in this regard. PTI must ensure the resolution of the energy crisis, water crisis and upgrade the garbage and sewage systems, which is the only road to its success in the forthcoming elections, or else with declining popularity, it won’t be nearly impossible to win back the confidence of Karachi on hollow promises-again!