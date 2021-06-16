SMEDA launches training series on export-import procedures

LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), under its National Business Development Program (NBDP) launched a series of five Trainings of Trainers (TOT) for SMEs on “Export-Import Procedures” in federal and provincial capitals of the country.

The first session of the three-day training concluded at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Addressing the session, SMEDA General Manager and Project Director Raja Hassanien Javed said that the programme was objectively designed for the Business Development Service Providers engaged in direct service delivery to SMEs around import-export verticals.

He said that the exports were considered to be a strong indicator of economic development in a country therefore a network of trainers was being developed to enhance awareness on export-import procedures so that new start-ups could be created to promote foreign trade of Pakistan.

He appreciated the trainees for their commitment to learn and serve the SME sector and also applauded efforts of the project team for successful completion of the first training in Lahore.

On the occasion, Programme Director Syed Sohail Ahmed said that NBDP had planned to conduct similar nature of training in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar & Quetta in the coming weeks for which registration was now open for all interested applicants and they could register for the upcoming TOTs in respective cities by visiting the NBDP website (nbdp.org.pk).

The first training session was attended by a total of 30 participants from service providers companies and the SMEs related to manufacturing, trading & services sector.