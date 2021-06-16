Sindh to pass schoolchildren in optional subjects in Sindh

The Sindh Education Department has decided to give passing marks to the students who failed in the elective subjects while the examinations from 1st to 8th will be held in schools this year. A meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department was held under the chairmanship of Education Minister Saeed Ghani in which Secretary Education, Secretary Colleges, Secretary Universities and other officials participated. The meeting discussed the dates of Class IX and XI examinations and it was decided that the ninth examinations would be held in July immediately after the tenth examinations and the first year examinations would be held in August immediately after the Class XII examinations. The meeting decided to conduct examinations in elective subjects only. The results will be announced 45 days after the examinations.



The steering committee has also decided to conduct practical examinations for the students. It was decided in the meeting that the practical examinations in Matriculation and Inter would be held after the theory examinations and the practical examinations would be held in their respective schools and colleges. It was decided that in case of failure in the optional subjects, passing marks would be given while the marks in the compulsory subjects would be given on the basis of the marks in the optional subjects. Examinations from 1st to 8th will be held in schools this year, which will be decided by the school itself.