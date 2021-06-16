District admin’s beautification drive underway in Gujranwala

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman on Tuesday said that all practical steps have been taken for the beautification of Gujranwala city for which the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads from Chanda Qila on GT Road has been started.

The beautiful green belts to the inner city, the clock tower at Chand Da Qila , the linear park, the decorative models on the Upper Chenab Canal, the lights and other projects would soon provide positive entertainment to the citizens.

He revealed this while addressing the Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, DGP PHA Sajjad Ahmed, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Gujranwala Khawaja Imran Safdar, CEO GWMC Atiq-ur-Rehman, Director PHA Shahid Abbas Jota and other officers, while reviewing the ongoing development works regarding the beauty of Chand Da qila.

The Commissioner said that rapid steps were being taken for sustainable solution of civic issues through public partnership with government departments and in this regard 110 feet high beautiful clock tower and one kilometer long Linear Park at Chand Da Qila were being established and work on the projects had already started.

He said that this clock tower would be the hallmark of the city while steps were being taken to improve the beauty of the Upper Chenab Canal and to provide recreational facilities to the citizens there. Appreciating the performance of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja and his team with regard to special initiatives in the solution of the problem, he expressed hope that through public-private partnership and social responsibility in the field of public service Sustainable solution would be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, meanwhile giving a detailed briefing on the steps being taken for the betterment of the city and the goals achieved so far, expressed his determination to continue serving the citizens with the same spirit and sincerity.

Separately, on the instructions of City Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmed Falaki, operations against criminal elements are underway.

Kamoki police arrested seven members of Bhalu and Mudassari dacoit gang and recovered Rs 1.345 million cash, a motorcycle and four pistols from the possession of the accused. The accused were wanted by the Kamoki police station in several cases.