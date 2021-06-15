Behind the Bahria Town façade

The Sindh government has arrested hundreds from all over the province. Among those detained are community leaders, farmers, trade unionists, and civil society representatives. All were protesting the razing of ancestral villages and occupation of these lands by Bahria Town Karachi (BTK); as well as the forced eviction of farmers and poor communities. Some have been charged with setting on fire the Bahria Town main gate, shops and a car showroom.

Protest leaders have denied all involvement, asking for a just and fair probe to identify the culprits who can be identified from CCTV footage. Yet the provincial set-up has not taken any steps in that direction. Rather, according to protestors, the authorities immediately opted for registration of an FIR (First Information Report).

It is obvious that the Sindh government is supporting the East India Company model of resource grabbing in connivance with the land mafia, which is not limited to BTK only. Presently, this land grabbing is at its peak. And those paying the price are evicted farmers and displaced local communities who have been robbed of their land, homes, places of worship, livelihoods, small businesses and graveyards.

The exploitation and violation of human rights have crossed the limit. None of these affected communities are receiving anything against their properties and assets. This, of course, could not be possible unless the top political leadership, bureaucracy and district management were in criminal cahoots with the notorious Bahria Town property tycoon, Malik Riaz Hussain.

The June 6 protest against BTK was the build up of reactive anger against years of criminality and cruelty that deprived the people of their rights and all to benefit Riaz. After all, alliances against injustice are not created overnight. This takes time. So, the coming together of local political parties, civil society and rights activists as part of the Sindh Action Committee (SAC) to protest against Bahria Town cannot be dismissed as a coalition of vested interests. In fact, the people have joined hands to protect themselves from the tyranny of the influential and powerful. We must all appreciate and support the brave souls for their campaign against modern day ‘colonialism’ and the greed of fistful rulers.

Media on the ground to cover the protest secretly whispers that some men suddenly torched the main gate and rushed towards the shops and offices whereas the entire gathering was sitting and peacefully protesting. Meanwhile, there were reports of police resorting to teargas and firing rubber pellets and as many as 120 members of the SAC were arrested and presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on charges of arson and inciting violence. It has also been reported that the managers of the Bahria housing project have deliberately exaggerated the damage. Elsewhere, sources close to the management say that the protestors are right and that BTK-hired goons themselves set fire to the main gate and other buildings. Now, the victims are being treated as offenders and violators while the actual culprits and the land-eaters are enjoying their victory over the poor.

It is not easy to the understand sharp and shrewd Malik Riaz Hussain, the founder and chairman of Bahria Town, and his influential cronies in politics, bureaucracy, business, management and forces. He has been successfully fooling around since 1996 when he had first agreement with Pakistan Navy to launch the first phase of Bahria Town in 1997. It was on the land of Punjab government’s Forests Department in Lohi Bher, the suburbs of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). A couple of forest guards were also killed while protecting the forest from the Bahria Town land-grabbers. Since then, no one has been able to stop the large-scale land encroachment.

Riaz has claimed several times that his pockets are full of senior in-service and retired army personnel, bureaucracy and media, and that he “puts wheels to the files for their smooth approval”. Needless to say, this is a very bold statement. Sindh’s top political leader also once accepted in a television interview that he provides ‘land’ to the large housing societies. In the context, what can it mean other than he had business dealings with the real estate tycoon.

Given this state of affairs, therefore, we shall not expect fair news reporting of the unfortunate BTK incident. Indeed, under these circumstances, it even seems a matter of routine that the case has been taken up by the ATC. The Sindh government has successfully repeated the practices of the British Raj against their own slaves to poverty.

The Supreme Court has already twice rejected the Bahria Town request to defer for three years (until 2023) the monthly instalments of the total Rs 460 billon that it had agreed to pay for the land on the grounds of the pandemic-related recession. The SC is seen as being serious in recovering the money looted from the public exchequer; part of which will be used to compensate the actual land owners. This would set an example against tyranny.

Those protesting against the BTK are standing firm and remain determined to continue the struggle against occupation of villages, and have demanded release of political workers and social activists. All rational and sane voices shall join hands with them. And we can start by halting the buying and promoting of housing societies that are being built on stolen land.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, Director Devcom-Pakistan, an Islamabad-based policy advocacy and outreach think tank. He can be reached at devcom.pakistan@gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed