FIA arrests ex-CEO NICL, three others in illegal appointment case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested former CEO of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Captain (retd) Jameel Akhtar in a recruitment case for allegedly making illegal appointments in the state-run institution.

Officials said that three more accused have been arrested after details disclosed by Jameel Akhtar.

Akhtar, who was the NICL CEO from 2015 to 2016, recruited nine people illegally during his tenure. They added that the nine people used to work for a private insurance company before they were hired by the accused.

According to sources, recruitment of these persons was done without any regulation and based on nepotism, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer that is still being evaluated. It was informed that the same persons had also worked with him before he was appointed as NICL CEO. The move caused a major financial dent in the national treasury.

The six remaining suspects — Amin Qasim Dada, Javed Saeed, Khalid Anwar Khan, Khawaja Akbar Butt, Syed Mohammad Iqbal and Amir Hussian — have been declared absconders in the case.

According to FIA, raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining six.