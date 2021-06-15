Covid-19 claims 34 more lives: NCOC

The Covid-19 has claimed 34 more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,723, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to the NCOC data, the country’s caseload climbed to 942,189 after 1,019 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The 1,019 new infections emerged when 39,214 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 2.59 percent, the NCOC said.

So far 878,740 people have recovered from Covid-19, while 2,676 are still said to be in critical condition across the country, the NCOC data showed. As many 10,696,402 doses of vaccine have been administered out of which 2,883,959 are fully vaccinated while 5,439,101 people have partially received the vaccine jabs.

In Punjab, at least 139 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 344,065.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 15 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 10,516. The department added that at least 322,254 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 375 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

In Sindh, at least 479 coronavirus cases were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 328,646. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement that the Covid-19 death toll in the province reached 5,256 after 13 more fatalities were recorded on Monday.