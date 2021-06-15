Flour prices likely to go up as mills seek relief in Budget 2021-22

Prices of the flour are likely to increase after July 01 following an announcement from the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Monday, seeking concessions in the 2021-22 budget. The flour mills have hinted at increasing the prices by Rs30 on a 20-kilogram flour bag in case the government refused to budge to their demand, saying that they were forced to take the decision after an increase in taxes. “The turnover tax on wheat has been raised to 1.25 percent,” Chairman PFMA Asim Raza said, adding that a 17 percent tax is being imposed on the choker, which will come into force from July 1.













