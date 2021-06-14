Haleem Adil Sheikh angry at deaths of infants in Tharparkar

MITHI: Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and the central vice president of PTI, has expressed his great resentment and anger over the unabated deaths of the infants in the desert district of Tharparkar and the merry-making activities by the doctors and the lawmakers of the district.

Mr. Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Monday, said that it was the height of callousness and indifference on the part of the civil surgeon, Dr. Gul Munir Vistro, and other doctors to organize the concert within the premises of Civil Hospital Mithi where the infants were already dying in hundreds due to the complications caused by malnutrition.

” It is the matter of the shame that two lawmakers including PPP MNA Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani and MPA Fakeer Sher Mohammad Bilalani can be seen enjoying the party within the premises of the so-called model hospital of Sindh in Mithi town ” he added and said that such activities spoke volumes of the so-called seriousness on the part of health officials and the elected representatives from Thar on the aggravating situations in Tharparkar ” he added and demanded action against such officials, who were playing with human lives in one of the most backward districts of the province. ”

The concert and merry-making party participants can be seen dancing in the video clip which has gone viral on social media ” he added and commented that it was enough proof to expose the unscrupulous elements posted in Thar to provide healthcare facilities to the people of the desert district. Mr. Sheikh said that it was a matter of grief that the people of Thar were not being provided with quality healthcare facilities in the hospitals. People had to travel miles to fetch water for drinking after all waterworks ceased to function due to massive malpractices by the high-ups of the Sindh government. Still, the PPP lawmakers and rulers were only interested in rubbing salts on the festering wounds of Tharis.

He said that PPP rulers in Sindh would be held accountable for the mess they had created in the entire province by depriving the people of their basic rights for over a decade, and we’re still doing the dirty tricks to snatch the morsels from the mouths of the people.

He said that this was high time to heal the wounds of Tharis and demanded a probe in each every incident of suicide in Tharparkar. This is the matter of the great concern that hundreds of Tharis had died by suicides, but no proper investigation was yet to be made to ascertain the factors forcing them to take the extreme steps to terminate their lifelines.

The PTI leader said that it was also injustice with people to keep them deprived of the modern facilities and assured his full support in the peaceful struggle they had launched for their rights.

Director General (DG) Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon noticed the media reports regarding music night commotion in the premises of civil hospital Mithi and ordered an inquiry of the matter. According to an official order issued on Sunday, the DG health Sindh had directed Director Health Mirpurkhas and District Health Officer (DHO) Umerkot to visit the health facility and probe the facts. The Director of health and DHO were directed to submit a report of the matter within 3 days to the DG health office for further necessary actions. Dr. Gul Munir Vistro refused to comment on the allegations leveled against him.