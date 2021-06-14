Sindh decides to resume in-person classes for grades 6-8 from June 15

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus has decided to allow in-person learning at schools with 50 percent attendance for classes 6 to 8 from Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday, he said, “The Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to resume classes of grades sixth to eighth from June 15 (Tuesday).”

سندھ کرونا ٹاسک فورس کے اجلاس میں چھٹی سے آٹھویں جماعت تک کی کلاسز کل بروز منگل 15 جون سے %50 حاضری کیساتھ کھولنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے اور کرونا کی صورتحال میں مزید بہتری آنے کی صورت میں پرائمری کلاسز 21 جون سے شروع کردی جائینگی۔ اسکولوں کے سارے عملے کو vaccinated ہونا لازمی ہوگا — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 14, 2021

The minister added that if the COVID-19 condition improves further, primary classes will begin on June 21.

“Vaccination is mandatory for all teachers,” he maintained.

Classes 9 and above have commenced from June 7 with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had earlier issued instructions to keep all educational institutions in the province closed till June 7 due to rising COVID-19 positivity.

It is pertinent to mention that educational institutes across Pakistan have resumed physical classes while the teachers and support staff are being vaccinated on a priority basis.