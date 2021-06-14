Covid-19 leaves 56 more dead, 1,239 infected: NCOC

The Covid-19 has claimed 56 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,689, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

According to the NCOC data, the country’s caseload climbed to 941,170 after 1,239 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The 1,239 new infections emerged when 36,368 tests were conducted with a positivity rate recorded at 3.40 percent, the NCOC said.

In Sindh, seven more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours, lifting the provincial death toll to 5,243. In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 580 more people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 during the same period in the province.

A total of 12,825 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the overall cases in the province stand at 328,167, he added. He further said that 299,446 patients have recovered, including 271 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,478 patients are under treatment, of them 22,755 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centres and 703 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 644 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 580 new cases, 355 have been detected from Karachi, including 130 from East, 64 South, 47 Korangi, 25 West and Malir 21. Murad urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

In Punjab, at least 223 new coronavirus cases were recorded during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 343,926.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 22 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 10,501. The department added that at least 321,879 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 457 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

Islamabad recorded one percent Covid-19 positivity ratio, the lowest, over the past 24 hours in the current third wave of the pandemic.

According to the district health officer (DHO), the positivity ratio was recorded at 1 percent in the past 24 hours in Islamabad. Only 34 cases were detected when the 3,226 samples were taken in the said period. The DHO Islamabad said as many as 500,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the federal capital.