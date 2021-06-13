People asked to beware of fake online portals, mobile apps, SMS in the name of Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said that the Ehsaas Registration Desks will be open after June 30.

She was speaking to a wider national audience during the second e-Kachehri of Ehsaas, accompanied by the Ehsaas team. Connecting with masses, Dr Sania Nishtar replied to questions of live callers who phoned her from remote areas of the country.

Responding to the caller’s question about the reopening of the Ehsaas Registration Desks, she said that the registration desks were temporarily closed nationwide owing to the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have received responses from 8171 to go to the registration desks, will be able to register themselves in Ehsaas when the desks reopen after June 30, 2021.

FAKE SMS COMPLAINTS

Also, Ehsaas will introduce an appeal system in September 2021 for those households who are ineligible on 8171, she said. Educating the people about fake online registration portals, mobile apps and SMS messages being circulated in the name of Ehsaas, she cautioned that Ehsaas has not introduced any online resource for Ehsaas registration.

She told the people that there were only two ways through which deserving households can register themselves in Ehsaas; the Ehsaas Survey and Ehsaas Registration Desks. About Fake SMS complaints, she encouraged the listeners to report fake SMS complaints on Ehsaas programmes so that the authorities concerned can take immediate action.

To tackle the menace, Ehsaas has deployed two mobile lines for the public; 03351058050 and 03351058051 besides sending of messages from the Ehsaas through 8171 and not through any other number, she said. She also responded to the queries of callers from Rajanpur and Bhakkar about process of accessing Ehsaas interest free loans.

She provided listeners with instructional and beneficiary centered information about Ehsaas programs and initiatives. The Ehsaas e-Kacheri was broadcast on Radio Pakistan’s national hook up programme Raabta as well as on Facebook, @EhsaasOffcialPK. During the e-Kacheri, she listened to issues and concerns of Ehsaas beneficiaries, guided them sympathetically and assured that their issues will be resolved at the earliest.

The people shared their Computerized National Identity Cards numbers in the programme and in return were instantaneously provided with their eligibility and payment status. Regarding the second round of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Dr Sania Nishtar apprised listeners that the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet has approved the launch of the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

Under the programme, Rs12,000 financial assistance would be provided to each of the four million additional households. These additional households will be identified through the ongoing Ehsaas survey which is 91 percent complete. She said that the purpose was to compensate affected households for unemployment caused by COVID-19 crises.

Payments to women of eligible households will be initiated within this financial year and the women can collect payment upon receiving the message, the prime minister’s aide said.