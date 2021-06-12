Civil admin inaugurates Covid Vaccination facility at Gujranwala Business Centre

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on Tuesday inaugurated Coronavirus Vaccination facility at Gujranwala Business Center for its workers’ and their families.

Omar Ashraf Mughal, President, Chamber of Commerce was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that the immunization vaccine against corona was provided free of cost by the Government of Pakistan to protect the lives of its citizens and normalize their lives?

The Coronavirus Vaccine has so far not reported any adverse effects on health, he said while urging the citizens to not listen to the false and baseless rumors. “Don’t panic, get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect the lives of yourself and your loved ones so that business activities and the country’s economy are restored” he emphasized.

He said that 30,000 people are being vaccinated daily in Gujranwala and vaccination enters are being expanded.

Omar Ashraf Mughal,meanwhile said that the district administration and the health department have set up a corona vaccination center at the Gujranwala Business Center to facilitate business people and workers. “We are grateful to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Health Department and his team for this” he acknowledged. He told the business community and industrial workers that the district administration has introduced single dose vaccine (Sino tech) for their convenience to avoid any hassle. Rs 6million awarded to outstanding performers by IG Punjab IG Punjab has sent funds of more than Rs 6 million to be distributed as a reward among the outstanding performers.

The money has been transferred to the accounts of CPOs, DPOs. IG Punjab Inam Ghani has also given certificates of appreciation to well-performing SHOs, in-charge investigations and others across Punjab.

In this regard, six districts of Gujranwala region, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat were selected with the best SHOs CC1 and CC 2 who will be given a prize.

The amount one lack each will be given to the Sub-Inspector Ahad Hussain from Hafizabad, Farhat Nawaz Chatha from Gujranwala, Inspector Tariq Mahmood from Sialkot, Inspector Ehsan Zafar from Narowal, Sub-Inspector Sanaullah from Mandi Bahauddin and Sub-Inspector Ikram-ul-Haq from Gujarat. The amount 50,000 each will be awrded to Sub-Inspector Mohammad Anwar Hafizabad from SHOs, Nadeem Khalid Bhatta from Gujranwala Qila Deedar Singh, Noman Ahmed Butter from Sialkot, Inspector Nasir Mahmood from Narowal, Sub-Inspector Maghan Muscat from Narowal and Sub-Inspector Farastullah from Gujarat.