Most pro Higher education Budget: Shafqat Mahmood

The Minister Education Shafqat Mahmood says that the current budget is “Most pro Higher education budget ever. Development spending enhanced to 37 billion. The maximum spent by N in its last year was 18 billion. On the recurring side 66 billion plus special editions of 15 billion making it over 81 billion. Total allocation to HE 118 Billion.”

Most pro Higher education budget ever. Development spending enhanced to 37 billion. The maximum spent by N in its last year was 18 billion. On the recurring side 66 billion plus special addition of 15 billion making it over 81 billion. Total allocation to HE 118 Billion. Thx PMIK — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 12, 2021

The total budget allocated to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is 118 billion. In the previous fiscal year the HEC was promised Rs70 billion, but they only managed to get 64.1 which is why they were not pleased with it.

The current budget of HEC is divided with Rs. 100 million allocated to the Centre of Mathematical Science at PIEAS Islamabad, Rs225 million for the development for Fatima Jinnah Women University, Campus-II (Phase 2), Rs300 million for the establishment of Federal Institute in Hyderabad, Rs 100 million for setting up the Main campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology in Islamabad and about 300 million for the FATA university.

Similarly Rs 250 million have been allocated for the establishment of NUST Campus at Quetta, Rs500 million for expansion and upgradation of International Islamic University Islamabad, Rs 250 million for the establishment of University of Baltistan at Skardu, Rs175 million for the establishment of the University Campus for Women at Bannu.

Along with this Rs1000 million has been set aside for the establishment of the Centre for Advanced Research in Molecular, Genetic, and Allied Facilities at SMBB Medical University Larkana.

About 25 million is also set aside for the provision of missing facilities for the Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur.