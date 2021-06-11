Gold price reaches Rs94,900 per 10gm

The price of gold went down in the international market on Friday, losing up to 0.85 percent. At 13:50 GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,882.50 an ounce after losing $16.70 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Thursday last. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs94,900 with a gain of Rs300, as international closing price of gold was up during the Asian trading hours a day earlier as compared to the closing price. The price of yellow metal remained Rs94,600 on Thursday. The consumer prices in the United States surged 5 percent in May from a year ago, accelerating at their fastest pace in nearly 13 years, the Labour Department said. The consumer price index (CPI) represents a basket including food, energy, groceries, housing costs and sales across a spectrum of goods. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting a price spike of 4.7 percent. That’s the biggest CPI gain since the 5.3 percent increase in August 2008, just before the financial crisis sent the United States into the worst recession since the Great Depression.













