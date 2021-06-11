‘Dhoop Ki Deewar,’ a cross-border tale of love, family and loss to air on Zee5

ZEE5 Global, the largest video streaming platform for South Asian content, has announced its third Pakistani production and Zindagi Original titled Dhoop Ki Deewar.

Love transcends all barriers and Zindagi is proud to have always showcased this through its shows. Reminding us of this unmatched power of love, Dhoop Ki Deewar will stress on the belief that our collective humanity will overwrite the circulation of hate. The web series stars the celebrated Pakistani duo Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ will be available for streaming on June 25, 2021 exclusively on ZEE5 across all global markets and is a key addition to ZEE5’s already vast library of Pakistani shows.

Written by the prolific Umera Ahmed and helmed by Haseeb Hasan, Dhoop Ki Deewar fosters the message of ‘Heart Over Hate’ and brings forth a cross-border tale of love, family and loss. Vishal from India, played by Ahad Raza Mir, and Sara from Pakistan, played by Sajal Aly, find their lives interconnected when they lose their fathers in war and their common grief becomes a foundation of their friendship. Comprising a stellar cast of Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan and Adnan Jaffar amongst others, the web series explores the impact of martyrdom and war on the two families and how they realize that peace is the only answer. The show is produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films.

Speaking about Dhoop Ki Deewar, Director Haseeb Hasan said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar is a reflection of positivity beyond borders, religion and societal biases. The sole essence of the show lies in the simplicity of its narrative. In the show a subject such as a cross border love story has been dealt with so differently and has an underlying message of peace, harmony and joy of life. Our entire team including Misbah Shafique have put our heart and soul into this little labour of love and are hoping for a heart-warming response from our viewers.”

Writer Umera Ahmed said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar is very close to my heart. My inspiration for the story stemmed from the sole thought that no matter which country, religion or belief you belong to, at the end of the day the grief lived is the same everywhere and it is much bigger than you and me. It is a story of love, grief and loss that people across borders and overseas can relate to on a human level.”

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “Keeping in line with our exceptional Pakistani Originals productions, we’re proud to present Dhoop Ki Deewar to our global audiences. This gripping tale will not only strike a chord with viewers from India and Pakistan, but also with the entire South Asian diaspora present across the globe as well as mainstream audiences looking for powerful stories. The web series promises to steer a conversation and address several pressing and relevant questions. We’re delighted to bring to our global audiences a strong and powerful narrative starring the young and extremely talented duo of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.”

Ateeq Rehman, Chief Investment Officer, Group M Pakistan says, “It’s never easy when you go against all odds to do something that has never been done in your market, and ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ is one of those initiatives for us at Motion & GroupM Pakistan. We believe that as thought and market leaders, the onus is on us to continue pushing the envelope. The journey required a lot of efforts put in from the team and the way we sailed through it was commendable. ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ is a story of love and loss that talks about ‘Peace’.”

At a time when war and hate are taking over our lives, Dhoop Ki Deewar tells us that no soldier should die on either side of the border and that humanity should not be restricted by political boundaries. The show provides an introspective take on the aftermath of war between two countries and how families who lost their loved ones to war are united in grief beyond geographical and political borders.

Zindagi is known for bringing stories that are powerful, gripping yet heart-warming. Its previous series Churails and Ek Jhoothi Love Story have met with resounding success, and the content brand now aims to up its storytelling quotient further with this latest offering.

