ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday said that the government has established Covid-19 Emergency Fund and Rs 100 billion have been proposed to be kept for meeting emergencies related to the Coronavirus.

In a budget speech at the National Assembly, Shaukat Tarin said that to protect the country’s population from COVID-19, around $1.1 billion dollars will be spent on importing vaccinations.

In addition, the government will provide funding for increasing the local production of vaccines. Our initial estimate is that more than 100 million people should be vaccinated by June 2022, he added.

Sharing details about Universal Health Coverage, he said that the Prime Minister’s universal health coverage scheme will be rolled out further in collaboration with the provinces. He added every household will be provided with a Sehat-Card.

The excellent health insurance program launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government a few years ago has transformed the lives of low-income groups who are now availing free-of-cost hospitalization services from the leading public and private hospitals.