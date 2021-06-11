IHC reserves decision on NBP president, chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on four identical petitions challenging appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president and its chairman.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on four petitions filed separately regarding the above matter and reserved its verdict after listening arguments of all parties. At the outset of hearing, an official of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) produced the record pertaining to appointment of NBP President Zubair Soomro.

The court noted that some point pertaining to the appointment were not clear due to it the case had been fixed for hearing again. The court questioned that how Soomro had been appointed as chairman NBP when thousands of eligible bankers were available, he said and asked what was the reason behind this decision?

The NBP’s lawyer adopted the stance that the State Bank had recommended the name to federal government. The court sought record from finance ministry and reserved the decision.