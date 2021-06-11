Sherry criticises Election Bill, says govt wants to snatch the right to vote from people

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman took to twitter to criticize the government’s decision to pass the Election Act Amendment Bill 2020 which contained dozens of amended clauses to introduce electoral reforms.

As many as 21 bills were unanimously passed, including those relating to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, electoral reforms, and the State Bank of Pakistan banking services amid a boycott by the opposition.

The opposition members protested against the legislation and tried their level best to block the passage of bills but there were 112 treasury members and 101 of the opposition in the house.

“20 bills were bulldozed in violation of basic rules of parliamentary standards, democracy and procedure without any consultation. Does the government think this is the last session of the National Assembly?” she asked.

The Senator expressed her displeasure outside the Election Commission while talking to the media.

“The government wants to snatch the right to vote from the people. It seems that now the alarm bell has rung for the government. Clearly, this catastrophe is the beginning of the end of it.”

Further, she added how reforms in election laws are possible through consultation; not by bulldozing bills and that the incumbent government was sowing the seeds of controversy in the upcoming elections.

“They are bringing in laws that are bringing the country’s constitutional institutions into conflict and want to bring such a change in the election laws that will destroy the electoral system and the democratic system,” said Sherry Rehman.

She vowed not to allow anyone’s right to be taken away and to stand against injustice.