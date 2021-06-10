IHC seeks academic details of PTI MPA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted two weeks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Farooq Amanullah Khan Dreshak to produce his academic degrees before the court. A petition has been filed against Dreshak on the grounds that the parliamentarian misstated academic qualification as he held a fake degree. Farooq Amanullah Dreshak was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on the ticket of PTI from constituency PP-295 (Rajanpur-III) in the 2018 general election. The petitioner has made Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, secretary Punjab Assembly and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents in the case. Appearing before the single-member bench of Justice Amir Farooq on Wednesday, counsel for the petitioner contended that MPA Dreshak lied before the ECP about his degrees in his nomination papers. After a brief hearing of the case, Justice Farooq directed the MPA to submit details of his academic degrees during the next date of hearing. Later the matter was adjourned for two weeks. It is pertinent to mention that during last year, the ECP had disqualified a member of Balochistan Assembly, associated with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), for possessing a fake degree. A three-member bench of the commission, headed by the then chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, gave this verdict.













