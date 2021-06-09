QUA improves international QS rankings

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has seen significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings by securing 378th position among the top 500 universities of the world.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) also ranked QAU 23rd globally on Citation per faculty and 324th in Employer Reputation worldwide, which is an exceptional achievement.

The quality of education and research has picked up ever since the induction of Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali took over as Vice-Chancellor. An achiever and a leader, he is known to adopt an exhaustive strategy to focus on new areas in research, and he values his faculty members who work as an engine to move this university forward.

He congratulated the faculty, students, staff, and alumni on this remarkable achievement.

“QAU has significantly improved on the QS ranking from 454th position to 378th. Recently, QAU has also ranked among the top 100 Asian universities by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving its ranking every year, and our journey to academic excellence will continue,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

According to details, since 2016, QAU has moved up 273 places. In the 2022 edition, the institution performed among the top 29 percent in the QS World University Rankings.