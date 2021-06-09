Imran Khan to inaugurate One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad’s in Sitara Market today.

Later on, Ehsaas will open One Window Centres in every district of the country, said Sania Nishtar, Senator and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection. In this centre, all Ehsaas services can be accessed at one place.

One Window Ehsaas has six pillars: A One Stop Shop, the Ehsaas Centre; a public facing digital information and services platform; mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface; Cognitive API architecture, or the integrated national socioeconomic database; and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy. Under the Ehsaas umbrella, there are many programmes for 14 different target groups. But often, poor families are not aware of the benefits they are entitled to. If they are aware, they have to go to multiple offices to seek help. With One Window Ehsaas, the aim is to deliver services through a single window, a one-stop shop.

To facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries, whose families receive stipends, both ‘Point of Sales’ machines and cash machines or ATMs have been placed in the Centre. Partner banks have opened their branches, and NADRA office has been set up as well.

Ehsaas stipends for children can be accessed at the Centre also. The digital system, which has recently been put in place does real time verifications from three data sources before the child is enrolled in the program and if the child doesn’t have a birth registration form—which is a prerequisite for enrolment—the mother can just walk the courtyard to get it made in the NADRA centre. Ehsaas Nashonuma services are also available in the centre. Children at risk of stunting and pregnant mothers can get specialized nutritional food from the office and cash stipends from the ATM.

They get awareness session as well on health and nutrition. Students can also get information about Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, and they don’t have to pay in an internet café to fill their application.

There is free use of internet, computer and printer besides Ehsaas Amdan andEhsaas Interest Free Loan Desks available for those seeking information. A person in need of financial assistance for health can find out about Sehat Sahulat and, if not entitled in Sehat Sahulat or not in an empanelled hospital can be channeled to Ehsaas Tahafuz or PBM’s health related financial assistance systems. Somebody wanting to spend a night in Panagah can also book a bed and get free One Star bed and breakfast facility. People can admit a child in an orphanage; and a young woman can get information and be admitted in a vocational centre. A street child can be admitted in one of our free schools.