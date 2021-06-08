Cycling’s Miguel Angel Lopez triumphs atop Ventoux

Colombian climb specialist Miguel Angel Lopez won the one-day Mont Ventoux Challenge on Tuesday, a 153km run to the top of the mountain known as “the Giant of Provence”.

The race features two ascents to the barren, lunar landscapes of the upper reaches of Ventoux, in a dress rehearsal for stage 11 of this year’s Tour de France on July 7. The 27-year-old Movistar rider crossed the summit at 1,909 metres alone, 2min 26sec ahead of Astana’s Oscar Rodriguez while Spain’s Enric Mas was third a few seconds further back.