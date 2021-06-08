Sindh to present budget on June 15

The Sindh government has decided to present the next budget with an outlay of Rs12 trillion on June 15.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the budget. He will also chair the provincial cabinet meeting before the budget session to get approval.

Overall, there will be a 20 percent increase in allowances and salaries of government servants. The Sindh budget will allocate financial approval for recruitment on grade-1 to grade-16 government posts.

The Sindh government has decided to set up hospitals at the division level to combat infectious diseases and in the first phase, there will be 10 hospitals at the tehsil level.