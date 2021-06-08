Man allegedly murders ex-wife, buries her inside house

Harbanspura LAHORE: A 40-year-old woman was killed by her ex-husband in the area ofafter which the accused fled. The police have taken the body into custody and have started investigation.

According to details, 40-year-old Zainab was murdered by her former husband Yousuf and brother-in-law Aijaz, who later buried her inside their house after the woman got divorced and married another man in Harbanspura neighbourhood of Lahore.

The police said that Yousuf asked her to visit him for reconciliation and shot her dead in front of the children.

“She had three children and one of them identified as Sami later informed the police about the incident,” they said adding that the police carried out the raid during the burial process which was carried out in the open area of the house.

We have shifted the body for medico-legal formalities and launched a probe from all angles,” police said.

Officials informed that the suspects have a track record of being involved in criminal acts.

