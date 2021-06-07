Shaniera wishes husband on his 55th birthday

Shaniera Akram sent warm wishes to her husband Wasim Akram on his 55th birthday. The legendary cricketer celebrated the day without his family, since his wife and children are in different corners of the world due to the pandemic. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” Shaniera said on Twitter. “A man that proves that Age really just is a number!” She is 15 years younger than her husband. In another tweet, Shaniera expressed how she feels living away from her husband for a long time. “On your 55th birthday one son is in America, second in Pakistan, your wife and daughter in Australia and you just got out of a 10-day quarantine isolated by yourself in Abu Dhabi,” she said. “Covid times make us appreciate how important family is & how strong we all are fighting together.”













