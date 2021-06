Sufi Majlis-e-Amal meeting have been held chaired by Chairman Pir Mahmood Farid-ud-Din Faridi at the central office.member have been elected office bearer of Majlis. Pir Ghulam Rasool Owaisi as President, Pir Asim Suhrawardy Senior Vice President, Dr. Tariq Sharifzada Secretary General , Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri Chief Organizer, Baba Moazzam Chishti Joint Secretary, Allama Muhammad Hussain Goldawi Information Secretary and Fawad Ahmed Finance Secretary have been elected.