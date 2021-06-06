AIOU establishes Regional Campus at Gwadar

Allama Iqbal Open University has recently completed the construction of Regional Campus at Gwadar and Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has congratulated the people of the Baluchistan province in general and people of Gwadar in particular on completion of this uniquely customized building of regional campus. The newly constructed campus is expected to be inaugurated next month. The campus has all the facilities to meet the needs of ever changing dynamic and technology oriented modern educational system. The newly constructed building has the state-of-the-art computer laboratory which is equipped with latest technology. Moreover, it has a library well stocked with invaluable educational resources and reference books in addition to conference halls and lecture rooms. The students of this region will utilize computer laboratory to accomplish their academic tasks free of cost. He, further added that AIOU not only provides fee concession and scholarships but also provides free of cost education up to matriculation level to the people of the province of Baluchistan in particular to the women.













