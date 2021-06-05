Pakistan strongly condemns custodial killing of an IIOJK youth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of a young Kashmiri Mohammad Amin Malik due to torture by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The young Kashmiri was in illegal custody of the Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The Indian occupation army has killed over 50 Kashmiris since January 2021 in fake encounters in the name of so-called “security operations” against innocent Kashmiri civilians.

“Young men including minor children are murdered in broad daylight using brutal and indiscriminate force. Arbitrary detentions of Kashmiri youth also continue unabated. In addition, refusal to return the mortal remains of martyrs for proper burial demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of the Indian government,” the spokesperson remarked.

He said the use of brutal force against innocent Kashmiris could not suppress the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Pakistan once again calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.