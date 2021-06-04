Irresponsible statements by Afghan security adviser regrettable: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has played a positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace process but the irresponsible statements of the Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib are really regrettable which only serve the interests of spoilers.

In a statement on Friday, Qureshi said he has invited his Afghan counterpart to visit Pakistan in order to hold discussion on the Afghan peace process and the future strategy.

He said Pakistan is focusing on economic diplomacy to address the challenges of poverty, inflation and unemployment. He said we need to focus on economic integration, investment, and trade and job creation. He said geo-economics is the foremost priority of our foreign policy as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.