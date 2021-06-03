Diana’s wedding dress with 25ft train put on display at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress has been put on display at Kensington Palace, and has become the centrepiece in a new exhibit called ‘Royal Style in the Making’.

Visitors coming to the exhibition will be able to witness the intricate details of the gown that the royal wore at her wedding with Prince Charles in 1981, from its scooped neckline to puffed sleeves trimmed with bows. Besides, they will also see the 25-ft dramatic train.

This is the first time Princess Diana’s bridal ensemble has been displayed in over 25 years. Previously, it was part of a July 1998 exhibit at Diana’s ancestral home, Althorp, a year after her tragic death.

A glimpse of the royal exhibit was also shared by Historic Royal Palaces on its official Instagram page. The exhibition will explore the relationship between fashion designers and their royal clients.

Designer Elizabeth Emanuel, who created the stunning wedding dress along with her former husband David, was quoted as saying by People, “It will be like seeing an old friend after all these years. I was looking at the images again today, and I can’t believe how many sequins we sewed onto the dress. This is going to be a wonderful exhibition.”

Matthew Storey, exhibition curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said in a statement, “Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest talents of British design, whose work has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of the royal family across the twentieth century.” The showcase will also include a rare surviving toile for the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth’s mother, and garments by iconic couturiers Norman Hartnell and David Sassoon.

“We’ll be exploring how the partnership between each designer and client worked and revealing the process behind the creation of a number of the most important couture commissions in royal history. While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, Princess of Wales’s show-stopping Emanuel designed wedding dress, which goes on show at the palace for the first time in 25 years – we’ve got some real surprises up our sleeve for fashion fans!” Storey added.

The Royal Style in the Making exhibit will continue until January 2, 2022.