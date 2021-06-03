Punjab cabinet approves 25% special allowance for Grade 1-19 employees

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet, held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday, approved a 25 percent special allowance for more than 721,000 provincial employees of grade-1 to 19 from June 1, 2021.

The cabinet also approved Rs7.10 billion for free medical facilities to the residents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions under the first phase of the universal health insurance programme. The whole population of the province will be given free health coverage, up to Rs7.20 lakh, by December this year, the chief minister said.

He directed the Health Department to expedite procurement of the corona vaccine. The cabinet approved an amendment in the Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957 to early decide revenue cases by withdrawing the right of second review appeal in revenue cases. It approved in principle to provide financial assistance to the rain-hit Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and other districts for compensation of death and financial losses.

The meeting approved amendments in the 122-year-old stamp act of 1899 to authorize BoR to audit private housing societies. Record of flats and multi-storey buildings will be compiled to collect revenue. The chief minister directed to devise a master plan for all the cities and a committee was constituted for this purpose. In-principle approval was given to exempt affordable housing projects in pre-urban areas from PRA’s sales tax.

Extension in the contract of PFSA’s DG Muhammad Ashraf Tahir was approved and it was also decided to take steps to encourage new talent. Formal approval of Imran Amin as CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority on merit along with the nomination of new members was given. Similarly, an amendment in Punjab Arms Rules, 2017 was given to authorize deputy commissioners to transfer and modification of arms licenses.

Legal amendments for Inspection and Certification of Private Vehicles (Motorcar) were approved as well. Under the Punjab Green Development Programme, private vehicles older than five years will have to get a road fitness certificate while a fine will be imposed on three-wheeler motorcycle rickshaws for traffic laws violations. The meeting also approved amendments in Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969 and Punjab Motor Vehicles Transaction License Rules, 2015.

Biometric verification and an urgent fee processing system will be introduced to make vehicles’ registration and sale and purchase system fully transparent. The biometric verification facility will be available at e-khidmat centres, NADRA and motor dealers to discourage any sort of forgery. The cabinet also approved Punjab Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Rules, 2021 to expedite the issuance of inheritance certificates from NADRA.

Approval was granted to amend the Punjab Finance Act, 2014 and nomination of BoDs members of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. This will ensure redressal of complaints about the imposition of taxes at luxury houses at the grassroots. The region concerned director will decide complaints while additional DG will hear appeals. The cabinet approved the MoU draft between DISCOs and the energy department for net metering of solar power.

It also allowed taking steps for the regularization of 222 employees of the Social Welfare Department along with a change in rules and regularization for the post of Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council chairman. The meeting appreciated the performance of IDAP and allowed it to provide services for the repair and maintenance of hospitals. Approval was granted to give grade 11 to grade 8 assistant librarians of the Education Department on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

The exchange of Auqaf land with the state land and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Housing Allotment Policy, 2021 was approved for the construction of the judicial complex in Chiniot. The meeting approved to present the performance audit reports of one window cell of LDA, Housing Urban Development and Punjab Health Engineering for 2016-17 before Punjab Assembly.

It allowed tabling AGP reports about the accounts of districts governments and the Punjab government for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 before Punjab Assembly. Minutes of the 43rd cabinet meeting were endorsed along with the approval of decisions of the 57th meeting of the cabinet’s standing committee for finance and development. The decisions of the cabinet standing committee for legislation made in its 56th, 57th, 58th and 59th meetings were also endorsed.