FBR revenue from banks surges 34pc to Rs117bn

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected a revenue of Rs117 billion from banks during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year against Rs87 billion collected during the same period of the last financial year, showing an increase of 34 percent. According to details issued by the FBR on Wednesday about revenue collection from major sectors during July–May 2020-21, Rs108 billion were collected from the auto sector during the aforementioned period against Rs72 billion in the last year, showing 51 percent growth. The FBR collected Rs127 billion from the cement sector in the first eleven months which was Rs97 billion last year, showing an increase of 31 percent. The revenue collected from the POL in 11 months is Rs577 billion which was Rs516 billion last year showing an increase of 12 percent. From the tobacco sector, the FBR has collected Rs129 billion revenue which was Rs104 billion last year thus showing an increase of 24 percent. The revenue from the sugar sector remained Rs53 billion which was Rs31 billion last year, showing a growth of 74 percent.













