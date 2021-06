Pakistani rupee was weakened by 23 paisas (-0.15 percent) more against the US dollar in the interbank for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs154.54 and closed at Rs154.77. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at Rs154.80-155.30. The local currency has shed Rs0.34 against the greenback during the last three days.