Barcelona buys back Emerson in third new signing in three days

BARCELONA: Barcelona announced the signing of Brazilian right back Emerson from Real Betis on Wednesday after exercising their option to buy back the player who they initially signed two and a half years ago. Barca signed Emerson, 22, from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January 2019 in a deal the Catalan club described as a ‘three way agreement’ with Real Betis and Atletico. Barca did not give financial details of the move although Spanish newspaper Marca said they had agreed to pay nine million euros to bring him to the Camp Nou while Betis will keep 20% of the proceeds of any future sale. Emerson made 79 appearances in all competitions for Betis, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. Emerson played more minutes than any Betis player last season as the Seville side finished sixth in La Liga to qualify for the Europa League. The right back is the third player Barca have added to their squad for next season after signing striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia as free agents after both players ended their contracts with Manchester City. Spanish media reports say the club is also looking to add Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has also finished his contract with Liverpool, plus Dutch forward Memphis Depay, who has run down his current deal with Olympique Lyonnais. The Catalans will be looking to improve on a disappointing season after finishing third in La Liga and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage, only managing to win the Copa del Rey.













