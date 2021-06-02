Sharjah likely to host remaining PSL matches

DUBAI: The schedule for the remaining Pakistan Super League matches has not been released, with Sharjah likely to host the upcoming PSL matches.

Due to the strict covid restrictions imposed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the fate of PSL is still unclear.

According to sources the remaining matches will be held in Sharjah. Previously these matches were to be held in Abu Dhabi.

The venue was shifted due to the UAE government revoking clearance for two Indian broadcasters. The individuals were formally given permission to attend the matches and were quarantined for the past two days.

The two broadcasters being an integral part of the playoffs, has made it difficult for the Pakistan Cricket Board to bring forth the schedule for PSL.

According to sources the Indian broadcasters were told to leave the hotel while isolating, and were moved to Dubai.